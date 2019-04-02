BACK MOUNTAIN — Wilma (Robbins) Collins, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She lived most of her life in the Back Mountain area, where she worked for over 35 years at ACME Markets. She was a lifelong member of Trucksville United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Nancy Resciniti and husband Daniel, of Mountain Top; son Alan Gordon, of Avoca; brother William J. Robbins and wife Marie, of Berwick; grandchildren Dan Resciniti Jr., Gina Cuddeback, Nicole Resciniti, AJ (Alan) Gordon and James Gordon; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home.

A blessing service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours from the funeral home. Pastor Jay E. Jones, of Trucksville United Methodist Church, will be officiating services.

Interment services will be held at the family's convenience. Wilma will be laid to rest with her husband in Memorial Shrine Park of NEPA.

For further information or to express your condolences to Wilma's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.