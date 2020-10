Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

Wilma L. Fischer, 94, died Oct. 9, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Fern Knoll Burial Park, 100 Midland Dr., Dallas. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store