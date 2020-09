PHILADELPHA — Winifred A. Boyle (née Elliott), 91, of Philadelphia, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 5, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at the Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia.