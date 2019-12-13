HUNTINGTON MILLS — Yvonne Mary Fontinell, 83, formerly of Huntington Mills, died Dec. 10, 2019, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, Danville.

Born June 18, 1936, in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Mary (Hodanich) Fontinell.

Yvonne received a bachelor of education degree in art from Marywood College and a master's degree in Italy. She also studied in Mexico. She taught Art at South River High School until her retirement.

Yvonne loved to travel and painted whenever she traveled. She enjoyed watercolor work as well as calligraphy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary C. Fontinell of Danville; her three nephews, John, Michael and Mark; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec, 28, 2019, at the Chapel at Maria Joseph Manor Chapel, 1707 Montour Boulevard, Danville. Private burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow at the convenience of the family.

Many thanks for the care received by all staff members at Nazareth Memory Center and Emmanuel Nursing Center for the loving care that she received.

In lieu of flowers, consideration may be given to the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius Mission Advancement Office, 1002 Railroad Street, Danville, PA 17821.

The McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., of Benton is honored to serve the Fontinell Family.