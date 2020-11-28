PITTSTON — Yvonne "Bonnie" (Aita) Prywara, 78, formerly of West Wyoming and presently of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Kress Aita. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1961. She was employed at Topps Chewing Gum for many years before retiring from Schott Glass of Duryea.

Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Joseph Prywara; son, James Prywara and his wife, Doris, of Exeter; daughters, Sherry Hilstolsky and her husband, Brian, of Harding; Brenda Croughn and her husband, Michael, of Hughestown; grandchildren, Diane Tracey, Ryan Croughn, J.T. Prywara, Logan Croughn; two great-grandchildren; Eames Tracey and Elijah Tracey; brother; Wayne Robbins and his wife, Joanie, of Wyoming; nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be be held at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

A celebration of Bonnies Life is currently being planned by the family for the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or S.A.F.E. Inc., 1325 N. River St., Suite 104, Plains, PA 18705.

