YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Yvonne "Bonnie" Richardson, 70, of Youngsville, N.C., passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1949 the daughter of Charles and Margaret Womer in Wilkes-Barre.

Bonnie was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1967. She was a member of the Raleigh Red Riders Motorcycle Club. Bonnie loved visiting with family and friends, crafting and photography. She loved all of her pets, and enjoyed all animals in general.

Bonnie is survived by her parents, Charles and Margaret of Noxen; her husband of 19 years, Lee Richardson, of Youngsville, N.C.; children Rick Eckert, of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Lori (Chris) Trast, of Knightdale, North Carolina; stepchildren Shannon West, of Youngsville, N.C. and Jeff Richardson, (Heather Lynn) of Florida; 15 grandchildren and six wonderful great-grandchildren all of North Carolina, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Colorado; and her brother, Robert Womer (Lora) of Hunlock Creek.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sweet Valley Church of Christ, 5439 Main Road, Sweet Valley. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service and again following the service in the fellowship hall.