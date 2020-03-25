NANTICOKE — Zelino A. (Zel) Vici, 105, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a brief illness.

Born May 28, 1914, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Rudolfo and Mary (née Fiorani) Vici, who immigrated from Italy. At a young age he apprenticed under Dick Ginger, learning the barber trade, until opening his own shop next to his family's Prospect Street home in 1935. He later moved several doors down to the location that his barbershop occupied from 1956 until his retirement. Zel retired in 2015, at the age of 101, after a career that spanned over 80 years, serving his loyal customers.

His wife of 73 years, the former Minnie Silver, preceded him in death Feb. 21, 2014.

Zel attended Nanticoke High School and was a member of the Christian Assembly Church. In his spare time, Zel liked to keep current on the news, collect coins, and watch sports. He also liked photography, working on his computer, and using the Internet.

Zel had a life love of science and technology, and he shared that love with his grandchildren. On April 29, 2014, the Pennsylvania State Senate recognized Zel for his many years as a barber in Nanticoke on the occasion of his forthcoming retirement.

He was a devoted and loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, caring deeply for his family. Zel was a role model to his family and friends, living every day his values of dependability, kindness, compassion, integrity, and respect.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Carpinet.

He will be missed by a son, Paul Vici, of Bryn Mawr; a daughter, June Gavenonis and husband, John, of Larksville; grandsons John Gavenonis, Ph.D. and wife Sara Gavenonis, M.D., of Wilmington, Del., and Jason Gavenonis, Ph.D. and wife, Catie Gavenonis, Esq., of Carlisle; great-grandchildren John and James, of Wilmington, Del., and Tommy and Diana of Carlisle; a sister, Antoinette Streblow, of Wilmington, N.C. as well as nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the family. Entombment will be in Denison Garden Mausoleum at Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

The family asks that contributions in Mr. Vici's memory be directed to Mill Memorial Library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke, PA 18634, or to a library of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

