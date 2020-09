God Bless you and Happy Birthday Mom



As you celebrate your Birthday

In Heaven above;

I send to you a lot of Love.

I wish you were here,

To celebrate your 86th year.

I love you very much.

I also miss you very much.



Love Forever,

Therese



P.S. I hope you are enjoying crocheting, knitting, and craft-making;

while being able to HEAR the Angels' beautiful choir!

