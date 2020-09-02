Adam S. Roginski
Economy Boro
Adam S. Roginski, 85, of Economy Boro, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Concordia of Cranberry.
He was born November 13, 1934, in Ambridge, Pa. to the late Konstanty and Laura (Gogolinska) Roginski. He was employed at AM Byers, Tambellini Foods and retired from Kraft Foods in 1992. Adam was a member of Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge and a graduate of Ambridge High School Class of 1952. He served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 during the Korean War. His passion in life next to the love of his family was fishing at his cabin in Pymatuning.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his brothers, Joe, Al, Edward, and Walter and sisters, Florence Woodruff and C. Lani Roginski.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia (Quinn) Roginski; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Beth and Anthony Sobolosky; grandchildren, Allison, Lindsay (Adam) Sabolcik, Nicholas and Josh, all of Harmony Twp; a sister, Irene Stueber and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a public Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
.