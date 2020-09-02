1/
ADAM S. ROGINSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam S. Roginski

Economy Boro

Adam S. Roginski, 85, of Economy Boro, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Concordia of Cranberry.

He was born November 13, 1934, in Ambridge, Pa. to the late Konstanty and Laura (Gogolinska) Roginski. He was employed at AM Byers, Tambellini Foods and retired from Kraft Foods in 1992. Adam was a member of Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge and a graduate of Ambridge High School Class of 1952. He served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 during the Korean War. His passion in life next to the love of his family was fishing at his cabin in Pymatuning.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his brothers, Joe, Al, Edward, and Walter and sisters, Florence Woodruff and C. Lani Roginski.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia (Quinn) Roginski; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Beth and Anthony Sobolosky; grandchildren, Allison, Lindsay (Adam) Sabolcik, Nicholas and Josh, all of Harmony Twp; a sister, Irene Stueber and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a public Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved