Addie G. Hogue
1937 - 2020
Addie G. Hogue

Ellwood City

Mrs. Addie G. Hogue, 82, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center.

Addie was born on November 1, 1937, in Ellwood City, to the late Paul and Margaret (Moore) Minett. She attended New Castle High School. Addie was an animal lover who enjoyed cooking, baking, and most of all, gift-giving.

She is survived by her son, William (Tadley Taylor) Hogue Jr. of Ellwood City; her granddaughter, Tonia (Timothy Anderson Jr.) Hines; her great-grandchildren, Madison Hines, Hazen Anderson, and Harlee Anderson; her great-great-granddaughter, Faith Taylor; her brothers, Perry and Denny Minett; and her sister, Donna Gordon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Hogue Sr., whom she married on January 9, 1958, and passed away in 2001; her daughter, Peggy Sue Hogue; and her great-grandson, Austin Hines.

As per Mrs. Hogue's wishes, there will be a private service for family and close friends. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
