1/1
Adrienne Roberta (Kiki) Totera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrienne

Roberta Totera (Kiki)

Formerly of Chippewa

Adrienne Roberta Totera (Kiki), age 77, of Suwanee Georgia, passed away on November 24, 2020.

Born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on December 6, 1942, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances (Rainaldi) Totera of Chippewa Twp., Beaver Falls, Pa. She is survived by two aunts, and many cousins across the U.S.

Adrienne graduated from St. Francis University in Loretta, Pa., as a (PA-C) Physician's Assistant. She spent most of her career at Center Medical in Beaver County, Pa. She later became a PA Professor at St. Frances University and retired from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz. Adrienne was Catholic and enjoyed volunteering at area arts programs and spending time at the beach. She moved to Suwanee, Ga., spending her later years with family close by.

There will be no formal service planned. Final internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and cards, she asks that donations go to The American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved