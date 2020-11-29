Adrienne
Roberta Totera (Kiki)
Formerly of Chippewa
Adrienne Roberta Totera (Kiki), age 77, of Suwanee Georgia, passed away on November 24, 2020.
Born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on December 6, 1942, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances (Rainaldi) Totera of Chippewa Twp., Beaver Falls, Pa. She is survived by two aunts, and many cousins across the U.S.
Adrienne graduated from St. Francis University in Loretta, Pa., as a (PA-C) Physician's Assistant. She spent most of her career at Center Medical in Beaver County, Pa. She later became a PA Professor at St. Frances University and retired from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz. Adrienne was Catholic and enjoyed volunteering at area arts programs and spending time at the beach. She moved to Suwanee, Ga., spending her later years with family close by.
There will be no formal service planned. Final internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and cards, she asks that donations go to The American Diabetes Association
.