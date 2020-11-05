1/1
AGATHA (GAY) BOHINSKY
Agatha 'Gay' Bohinsky

Ambridge

Agatha 'Gay' Bohinsky, 94, passed away on Monday, November 3, 2020.

In addition to her parents, Peter Francis Sr. and Mary Yerzek Gause, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul

Michael Bohinsky and brother, Peter Francis Gause Jr.

She is the beloved mother of Nancy (Raymond) Knisley of Catonsville, Md., Paula M. Bohinsky of Ambridge and Kathy B (Kenneth) Seibel of McDonough Ga.; devoted grandmother of Matt Knisley, Dan Knisley, and Megan Seibel and great grandmother of Eleanore Knisley.

Gay was known as the lunch lady at Anthony Wayne and a member of Christian Mothers of Good Samaritan.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), with a Mass of Christian burial at Good Samaritan Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. and burial in Good Samaritan Cemetery, Divine Redeemer Section.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
