1/1
Agnes P. Franks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes P. Franks

Formerly of

Potter Township

Agnes P. Franks, formerly of Potter Township, Monaca, Pa., died at home surrounded by her family and was reunited with her husband, Joe, on July 24, 2020.

She was born on July 19, 1923, in Grindstone, Pa., the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Hamilton. Agnes was a devoted wife and mother of twins, Robert and Ronald.

She was a Sales Associate at Gimbels, Hornes, and Lazarus for 27 years at Beaver Valley Mall. Her entire life centered around her husband, family, friends, and the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a baby grandson, Christopher; two brothers, Joe and John Hamilton; a sister, Kathryn "Katie" Hamilton; an adored aunt, Mable (Hamilton) Addis; her cousin, Marilou (Addis) and husband Calvin Ferrario of Beaver Falls; and dear friends, Opal and Stanley Anderson, also of Beaver Falls.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Franks of St. Charles, Mo., with whom she resided, and Ronald and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Franks, also of St. Charles, Mo.; a sister, Mary Lou (Hamilton) Decker of Bloomington, Ind.; six, grandchildren, Shanee, Lori Anne, Patrick, Tiffany, Joseph, and Brett; and all the great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved