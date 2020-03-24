Home

Aidyn Brown Obituary
Aidyn Brown

New Castle

Aidyn Leonard Vasean Brown, 9, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on March 20, 2020.

He was born on October 5, 2010, in Beaver, son of Sara (Tenney) Nolan and the late Darandy Vasean Brown. Aidyn was your typical fun loving nine year old who enjoyed riding his bicycle and playing basketball. In addition to his family, Aidyn loved his three special dogs, Molly, Jerecho and Damon.

Aidyn was preceded in death by his father, Darandy Vasean Brown and his paternal grandmother, Audrey Brown.

Aidyn is survived by his loving mother, Sara (Tenney) Nolan; stepfather, Britton Winterborne, New Brighton; stepfather, Jesse Nolan, Ambridge; two brothers, Liam Nolan, Ambridge; soon to be born, Jonathan Winterborne, New Castle; three sisters,: Isabella Phillips, Chippewa; Ava Nolan, Ambridge; and Serentity Winterborne, New Castle; maternal grandparents, Sharon (Ronald) Sessie, Sr., New Castle; Carl L. (Kris) Kinkade, III, Beaver Falls; adoptive grandfather, Leslie F. (Brenda) Tenney, Darlington; aunt, Leslee (Mitchael Kerr) Tenney, Beaver Falls; two great-grandparents, Dorothy Sessie, Rochester and Carl Kinkade, Jr., Darlington; uncles, Ronald (Tori) Sessie, Jr., Ambridge; Riley (Bethany) Sessie, Fayettville, North Carolina; Jesse Teyssier and Devin Tenney, Darlington.

In order to accommodate visiting friends during this difficult time, and in the caution for social distancing, visitors are kindly asked to arrive, offer their compassionate condolences and not to linger in order that others may visit. Calling hours are between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Services and interment will be private in the Garden of the Lilies at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
