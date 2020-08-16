1/1
AILENE GORDON GLASS
Ailene Gordon Glass

Big Beaver

Ailene Gordon Glass, 92, formerly of Big Beaver, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Humility House, Austintown, Ohio.

Born March 4, 1928, in Beaver, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Grace E. Lyons Gordon. A resident of Big Beaver since 1969, Ailene served as an associate missionary for New Tribes Mission, working in Papua, New Guinea for four years. She also served as a teacher with the Good New Club for 26 years, and with the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Beaver County. Ailene was a faithful member of Chippewa Alliance Church.

In addition to her parents, Ailene was preceded in death earlier this year by her beloved husband of 67 years, Wesley N. Glass.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Wesley S. Glass, Iowa, Jonathan P. (Karen) Glass, Poland, and Bradford T. (Christy) Glass, Pa.; her daughter, Amy E. (Ken) Palmer, Ohio; a sister, Carolyn D'Angelo, South Beaver; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all services were private. Ailene was laid to rest next to Wesley at Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry.

All arrangements were handled by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
