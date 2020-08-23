Aisan Tylek FosterAliquippaAisan Tylek Foster, 27, of Aliquippa, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Aisan was born on March 15, 1993, in Beaver, Pa., son of Selena Harris of Ambridge, Pa., and Anthony (Lena) Foster, Sr. of Aliquippa, Pa.Aisan was a graduate of Aliquippa Senior High School and a former employee of IBIS Tech.Aisan was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary West Harris; paternal grandparents, Virgial and Anna Tyson; uncles, Derrick Harris and Troi Holmes Harris; and aunts, Valerie Harris, Mauresa Tyson and Lanitta Coleman.Besides his parents, Aisan leaves to cherish his memories a daughter who he truly adored, Malyah Foster of Beaver Falls; maternal grandfather, Joseph S. Harris; three brothers, Antwan (Ashley) Brooks, Anthony (Maya) Foster, Jr. and Corey Bates, all of Aliquippa; seven sisters, Tiara Coleman, Maya Foster of Aliquippa, Aneisha Foster of Moon Township, Miesha Williams of Pittsburgh, and Anha Foster, Keara Foster and Antonia Foster, all of Aliquippa; uncles , Charles Foster of Pittsburgh, Joseph B. Harris and Harlan Harris of Aliquippa, Tyshon Tyson of Ambridge, and Terrace Harris and Jody Harris of New Jersey; aunts, Jackie Jeter of Monaca, Delores Johnson of Aliquippa, LeFrances (James) Jeter of Rochester, Heather (Garland) Harris - Wills of Monaca, Anissa Tyson of Rochester, Theresa Tyson of Aliquippa and Aleah Harris of New Jersey; a special friend, Iyonna Hauser of Beaver Falls; devoted cousins, Zemarr and Zaquan Jeter of Rochester, and G.J. Boykins, Cleaster Longmire, Marc Longmire, Romaro Foster and Trent Jeter, all of Aliquippa; devoted friends, Anthony "Buggy" Blocker, Damien "Coogie" Perminter, Will Jete and Justin "Ju-Ju" Thomas, all of Aliquippa; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Christian Lighthouse Church, Ravine Street, Aliquippa, Pa., from 6 to 8 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Richard C. Jackson officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. All CDC guidelines will be followed.