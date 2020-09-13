Alan C. Safreed
Beaver Falls
Alan C. Safreed, 85, of Beaver Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Born March 1, 1935, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Clifford Vincent and Ruth Violet (Shoemaker) Safreed. He was a member of the First Assembly of God, Patterson Township. Alan was the owner and operator of Safreed's Garage for more than 40 years, was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and enjoyed going to car shows. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Safreed, November 13, 2018, and a sister, Kathryn Whisler, 2014.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Pamela Safreed, Ambridge, and a daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Wayne Kamenski, Patterson Township.
As per his wishes, there were no services. Interment was in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, Pa.
The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Health Care Center for all their loving support and care.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.