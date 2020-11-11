Alan 'Al' Mangold
New Sewickley Township
Alan 'Al' Mangold of New Sewickley Township, passed away peacefully at West Penn Hospital on November 9, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Anne Leyland Mangold; an ever-faithful sister, Bonnie Sue Trelease; his loving daughter, Cynthia J. Mangold and two adoring grandchildren, Bryce L Mangold and Chloe T Plagman, affectionately known to them as "Pap". Along with many family and friends.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, an avid hunter and a proud Steelers fan.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be planned for later.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA. 15205.
Funeral arrangements under the care of SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
