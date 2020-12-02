Albert J. 'Jay/Jaybird' Walters
Beaver Falls
Albert J. "Jay or Jaybird" Walters, 75, of Beaver Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, while at the Veteran's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The youngest of four children, Jay was born on July 1, 1945, to the late Ray G. and Waunetta Flo (Groscost) Walters. Jay was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he honorably served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority after thirty plus years of service. During his lifetime he made many friends who often would visit him for his friendship and entertainment. Jay was a member of the Highland VFW, the Beaver Falls Legion, the Beaver Falls Owls, the Beaver Falls Elks, and the Beaver Falls Turners.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana R. Walters and her fiancé, Jason Leggitt and Michele Collins and her husband Daniel; his brother, Ray Walters; his sister, Velma Lou Neff and her husband Theodore; many surviving nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. They all loved him and will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Elaine Campbell.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Jay's name to any Veteran's Association of your choice.