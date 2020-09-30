Albert W.Petties Jr.MidlandAlbert W. Petties, Jr., 56, of Midland, died September 24, 2020, in Conamaugh Memorial Medical Center.Born December 22, 1963, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Albert W. Petties and Mary Perkins Benford. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Midland.He is survived by his loving family, wife, Estelle Johnson Petties at home, and sisters and brother-in-law, Ginger and Marion Styles, Akron, Ohio, and Cindy Carter, Tampa, Fla. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry.