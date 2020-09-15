1/1
Alberta P. Pyle
Alberta P. Pyle

Center Township

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Heaven gained an angel; Alberta P. Pyle, 69, of Center Township, passed away in Heritage Valley Beaver.

She was born on August 3, 1951, in Sewickley, the daughter of the late Theodore and Alberta (Sundy) Pajak. Alberta was a member of North Branch Presbyterian Church. She was a retired bookkeeper who worked at the Beaver County Court House Prothonotary office for 28 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore Pajak Jr.

Alberta was the most loving mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful person who loved life. She would talk to everyone making friends everywhere she went. She was funny and made everyone laugh.

Her hobbies were going to casinos, playing cards, playing slots on her phone, and spending time having fun with friends and family.

Alberta is survived by her husband, William P. Pyle; daughters, Beth Boro and Rachel Vighetti and her husband Leo; stepson, Yance Pyle and his wife Lisa; stepdaughters, Kelly Pyle and fiancé Shane, and Leah Pyle-Thompson and her husband Rod; special friend and "daughter," Kara Harper; grandchildren, Robert Best, Leo T. Vighetti, Kaitlyn Shurts, Dara Pyle, Justin, Jayvin and Josiah Pyle-Thompson, and Mila Durrance; great-granddaughter, Emmilyn Shurts; and many special in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at North Branch Presbyterian Church, 139 North Branch Road, Monaca, PA 15061. (Face masks and social distancing are required).

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
