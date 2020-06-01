Alex Dion Moon
Alex Dion Moon

Beaver

Alex Dion Moon, 24, of Beaver, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

He was born in Beaver on October 29, 1995, the son of Patricia Moon Landis and the late Larry Moon. He was a graduate of Freedom Area High School where he participated with the football and track teams. He worked at Franciscan Manor in Patterson Township.

He is survived by his wife, Sena Carroll Moon; his mother and stepfather, Patricia and Gary Landis; his in-laws, Becky and James Carroll, Ivory, David, Serena, Azara, Destiny, Crystal, and Ainsley Carroll; and five siblings, Rashawn Carroll, Larry, Kyeem, Shya Moon, and Jason Keys. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Addiebell Moon; uncles, Terry, Elzie, Troy, and Timmy Moon; aunts, Lisa and Pamela Pope, April, Tina, and Janet Gaus, and Mary Garcia; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be sadly missed and greatly loved.

Love you Bubbles.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. as well as Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. Please adhere to all CDC guidelines of masks, social distancing and a limit of 25 people in the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
