Alex Dion Moon
Alex Dion Moon

Beaver

Alex Dion Moon, of Beaver, departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born October 29, 1995, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

The son of Patricia Moon Landis and the late Larry Moon, Alex was a graduate of Freedom High School. He participated on the football team and track and field. He worked at Franciscan Manor, Patterson Twp.

Alex is survived by his wife, Sena Carroll Moon; his mother and stepfather, Patricia and Gary Landis; his siblings, Shya Moon, Rashawn Carroll, Larry and Kyeem Moon, and Jason Keys; his grandmother, Addie B. Moon; aunts and uncles, Terry (Diane) Moon, Elzie (Shawny) Moon Jr., Robert (Brenda) Alston, James Alston, Pamela and Lisa Pope, Troy and Timothy Moon, Wilma Alston, April, Tina and Janet Gaus, and Mary Gercia; nephew, Preston Dean Huvman; devoted cousins, Shenika and Sharone Moon; in-laws, James and Becky Carroll, David Serena, Azara, Destiny, Crystal and Ainsley Carroll and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
JUN
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
Alex was so kind and respectful when caring for my mother at Franciscan Manor. He was always happy to help and did so without complaint. My mother is upset at his passing, as am I, and we send our sympathy.
Linda and Peggy Goerman
Acquaintance
