Alexander Charles Gunas Jr.
Alexander Charles

Gunas Jr.

Findlay Township

Alexander Charles Gunas, Jr., of Moon Township, passed away June, 21, 2020. Alex was 102 years old, being born November 17, 1917, a year you may only read of in history books.

He was the middle child being accompanied by two older sisters, Charlotte and Josephine, then one younger, Amelia. He attended Langley High School, graduating in 1937.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Mary and Alexander; his son, Charlie Gunas; and wife, Dorothy. Alex met the love of his life, Dorothy at the Dormont Swimming Pool In May of 1940. They married the following April on the 26th (1940) and were for 52 years. The two had two children, Charlie Gunas (1941) and Mary Lou Seifert (1949). As time grew, so did his family. Alexander has five grandchildren, Fred Seifert, Heidi Longstreth, Bridget Bynum, Larry Gunas, and Laurie Musante; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Alexander began work in the mills for J&L Steel Company in 1937 upon graduating high school. Eventually he had become a manager who ran the blast furnace. He worked with the company for 43 years, retiring in 1980. Alexander Gunas lived 102 unimaginable and unattainable years that deserves to be celebrated. He was loved beyond measure by his family, friends, and dogs. Alexander never lost his wit, his mind was sharp, and his persistence kept him going. The life he lived sure left a mark on him, but the mark he has left on everyone he knew is substantial.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 305 Main St., Imperial (724-695-2800).

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
