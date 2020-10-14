Alfred Joseph Scrutchins Sr. 'Joe'Beaver FallsAlfred Joseph 'Joe' Scrutchins Sr., 76, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at Heritage Valley.Joe was born on July 8, 1944, in Aliquippa, Pa. He graduated from Aliquippa High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Geneva College. Joe was also ordained as an Elder by The Church of God in Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mattie Scrutchins, his sister, Louise (Scrutchins) Jones, and an infant grandson, Judah Young Scrutchins.He leaves to cherish his memories his three children, Alfred Joseph Scrutchins Jr., Pittsburgh, Joan (Milano) Harden MD, Atlanta, Ga. and Marla Faith Scrutchins, Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Arthur "Buck" Scrutchins, Aliquippa and Edward (Geraldine) Scrutchins, Toledo, Ohio; seven grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousinsServices entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Ave, Beaver Falls PA., Regina Washington Supervisor.