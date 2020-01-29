Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Chapel
ALICE ANN MAZAR


1928 - 2020
ALICE ANN MAZAR Obituary
Alice Ann Mazar

Hopewell Township

Alice Ann Mazar, 91, of Hopewell Township, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.

Born June 24, 1928, in Tarentum Pa., a daughter of the late Christopher and Blanche Dumont Fischer. She was retired from Dravo Corporation and was a Catholic by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve A. Mazar in 2005; a son, Glen Mazar; three brothers and one sister.

Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Mazar and Melissa, Montour, Dale and Sara Mazar, Las Vegas, Nev., Bill Mazar, Jacksonville Fla. and Barry Mazar, New Castle; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Shively and Marcia and Gary Davis, all of Hopewell Twp.; two sisters, Erma Hochreiter, Texas and Nancy Wilson, Etna; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

There will be no viewing. A service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Chapel. Everyone please meet at the Chapel. Interment will follow at the cemetery.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, are in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
