Alice D. Bock
Alice D. Bock

Canonsburg

Alice D. Bock, 73, of Canonsburg, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in her home.

She was born January 11, 1947, in Rochester, a daughter of Richard and Carol McRoberts Baker.

Mrs. Bock was a 1964 graduate of Freedom Area High School and attended New Castle Business School. Alice had worked for Home Instead Senior Care and also worked for hospice.

She was a member of St. James Parish, attending the Immaculate Conception worship site.

Mrs. Bock was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and she enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, word search and anything to keep her mind active.

On July 17, 1965, she married Neal Bock who passed away in August of 2003.

Surviving are two sisters, Tinna Schill (Dennis) and Dorothy Baker, both of Vowinckel; two brothers, Don C. Roberta of Beaver and Raymond Reinhart of Freedom; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Crystal Lynn Baker died in infancy.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MCILVAINE-SPEAKMAN FUNERAL HOME LTD., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman. com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
