Alice Jean Haber
Hopewell Township
Alice Jean Haber, 90, of Hopewell Township, passed away in the morning of November 17, 2020, while in hospice care at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
Alice had been a resident of West Hills Health & Rehabilitation in Moon Township for eight months, before beginning a month-long severe decline in health due to reasons that have been suggested not be mentioned in this obituary.
She had brief stays at Sewickley and West Penn Hospitals, and a very short stay at Caring Heights Care & Rehabilitation in Coraopolis, before going to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Two days after arriving at Forbes, she entered hospice care on November 13, 2020. Her son Michael, and his fiancée, Amy Schafer, shared in providing round the clock support care for Alice while she was in hospice. Amy was at Alice's side when she passed away.
Born October 28, 1930, in Sewickley, Pa., she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Tesnovich (Mile I. Utjesenovic and Maria Bobersky/Bursky), and granddaughter of Peter and Eva Bursky (Petro Bobersky and Eva Stech), and Mathew and Elsie Utjesenovic.
Alice grew up on First Street in Ambridge, Pa., before marrying Joseph Haber, enjoying 49 years of marriage with him, until he passed away in 2001.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by her half-sister, Dorothy (Witowich); half-brother, William Tesnovich; her siblings, Mary "Nutsy" (Krithinitis), Eva (Bayorek), John Tesnovich, Michael "Junior" Tesnovich, Jr and George Tesnovich.
She is survived by her sister, Kathryn "Polly" Romansky, of Florida; children, Darlene Simunick (husband, John), Joseph M. Haber (wife, Virginia), Michael J. Haber (fiancée, Amy Schafer), all of the local area; grandchild, Joseph M. Haber, Jr (wife, Carmen); great-grandchildren, Kali, Joseph, and Jason, and their half-brother Daniel Wilson, all of Arizona. She also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Alice was of Ukrainian (Galicia) and Croatian descent, and enjoyed the ethnic Slavic foods of those regions. In years past, she was a homemaker who liked to crochet, do jigsaw puzzles, and bake in her spare time. She was an avid bowler when she was younger, bowling in leagues at Sacco, Center, and Sheffield Lanes. She also enjoyed word search books, and long talks on the telephone.
Alice was a member of St George Byzantine Catholic Church, Aliquippa, PA.
Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
, where a service will be held Saturday at 9:30 p.m., followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
It would be much appreciated if those who wish to express their sympathy in the form of flowers or contributions to the family, instead make a donation in Alice's memory to St George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1001 Clinton St, Aliquippa, PA 15001.