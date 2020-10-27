1/
ALICE JEAN JOHNSTON
Alice Jean Johnston

Formerly of Rochester

Alice Jean Johnston, 91, of Watson Twp., Warren, Pa., formerly of Rochester, passed away October 25, 2020 at Warren Manor, Warren, Pa. Born July 25, 1929, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Jesse James and Margaret E. Sanderbeck Morgan. She was a homemaker and housewife, and a former member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester; a former member of Rochester BPOE #283, Ladies Auxiliary and an avid duck pin bowler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Johnston in 1958; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, her infant brother, Paul Morgan, Charles E. and Phyllis Morgan and John F. and Evelyn Morgan and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lucille and Phil Preda.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bruce Marinkovich, Warren, Pa.; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Gary F. and Judy Johnston, Brighton Twp., and Rick Johnston, Rochester; two grandchildren, Michael P. Marinkovich, Montrose, Colo., and Holly and her husband, Mike Urban, Mullica Hill, N.J.; two great grandchildren, Logan Jacob, and Jack Gabriel Urban, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice's request was to be cremated, with no visitation, or service.

Arrangements are in care of WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
