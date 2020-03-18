Home

Alice Jean (Frey) Troia

Alice Jean (Frey) Troia Obituary
Alice Jean (Frey) Troia

Formerly of Monaca

Alice Jean (Frey) Troia, 67, formerly of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born January 12, 1954, in Rochester, a daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (Russell) Mortimer, she retired as a nurse's aide from Friendship Ridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eric Frey; her second husband, Anthony Troia; her son, Eric Frey; and her brother, David Mortimer.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Georgette Frey and Joseph Berhle; two grandchildren, Tiffany and Zachariah; a brother, Andrew Mortimer; and two sisters, Donna Grace Basinger and Petina Williams.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 18, 2020
