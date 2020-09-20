Alice M. Kifer
New Brighton
Alice M. Kifer, age 94, of New Brighton, passed away with her daughter by her side on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Providence Care Center due to Covid-19.
Born December 9, 1925, she was daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Plympton) Carroll. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of New Brighton.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Bobin and her husband Daniel, New Brighton; two grandsons, Bryan and Bradley Pauletich, New Brighton; granddaughter, Cassandra Bobin, New Brighton; and her granddog, Zoe Bobin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2006; a daughter, Cheryl Pauletich in 1996; and a granddaughter, Marisa in 1992.
There will be no visitation.
Interment will take place at Grove Cemetery, Daugherty Twp.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Grane Hospice and the nursing staff at Providence Care Center.
All arrangements were handled by CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
