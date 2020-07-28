1/1
ALICE MAE ECENRODE
Alice Mae Ecenrode

Formerly of Wampum

Alice Mae Ecenrode, 93, formerly of Wampum, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Avalon Place in New Castle.

Born November 4, 1926, in Keeley, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace Lutz Hairhoger.

Alice Mae was a graduate of Wampum High School. She worked as a clerk at the former Leonetti's in Wampum and Lawson's Grocery Store in Ellwood City. She was an active member and Deacon of the Wampum Presbyterian Church. Alice Mae was a longtime organizer of the annual Wampum Reunion Dinners. She cherished time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Diana Boots of Ellwood City and Norma (David) Huff of Neshannock Twp.; son, Jeff (Rose) Ecenrode of Beaver Falls; brother, Tom (Beverly) Hairhoger of Wampum; ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Scott Ecenrode in 1961; a son-in-law, Denis Boots; two brothers and three sisters.

Our mother, grandmother, and sister deserves a beautiful tribute, but due to Covid-19, a private graveside service was held at Clinton Cemetery. Pastor Elizabeth Wallace will officiate. Please be with us in prayer.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
