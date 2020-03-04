Home

Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Allen E. Hartman Sr.

Allen E. Hartman Sr., 86, of Economy Borough, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. (Johnson) Hartman. He was the loving father of Allen E Hartman Jr., Mishawaka, Ind.; Thomas F. (Kathryn) Hartman, Mars, Pa.; Steven C. (Carole) Hartman, Beaver, Pa.; and Sharon A. (Gary) Swiderski, Economy; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother of Eileen Rhoades, Florida.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Ambridge Masonic Lodge 701. He was a dedicated railroad engineer for Conrail for over 40 years; "Big Al" was known as Santa Claus to many children.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).

Additional visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, Mount Royal Blvd., Allison Park, Pa. Please meet at the church. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
