ALLEN RAY MERRIMAN

ALLEN RAY MERRIMAN Obituary
Allen Ray Merriman

Bridgewater

Allen Ray Merriman, 67, passed away March 7, 2020, after a very courageous eight-year battle with cancer.

He was loved by all he met with his energetic loving personality.

He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He also was a union electrician as a member of IBEW Local 712 for 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda and three loving wonderful children, Tahj and his wife, Meg, Shayne and his wife,

Megan, and Tyne and her partner, Matt and three very special grandchildren, Nash, Pilot and Pax, who were the joy of his life. He also is survived by sisters and brothers,

Kathy (Joe) Striffler, Mark (Mary) Merriman, Debbie (Tom) Niznik and Kevin (Tammy) Merriman, also several special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves two four legged babies, Checkers and Carmie.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

David and Margaret (Storar) Merriman.

As per Allen's request, there will be no funeral services. A memorial service will be planned this summer
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
