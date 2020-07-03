1/1
ALTA M. MUSGRAVE
1925 - 2020
Alta M. Musgrave

New Sewickley Township

Alta M. Musgrave, 95, of New Sewickley Twp, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home.

She was born on June 24, 1925, in Sharon, Pa., the daughter of the late Anthony and Alta Vodenichar.

She was a graduate of Rochester High School where she started her nursing education. She continued with the School of Nursing in Philadelphia and the General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Cadet Nurse in the U.S. Army during World War II. Alta worked as a pediatric nurse in the Rochester Hospital before working for Edward Davis Jr., MD. She retired from Dr. Davis' Office in 1989, after 34 years. She was a member of Unionville United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Dale Musgrave in 2005, and her three brothers, Anthony, Willis, and Dale Vodenichar.

She is survived by her two children, Kathleen Musgrave, Freedom, and Daniel (Meg Csuy), New Sewickley Twp.; two grandchildren, Steven and Blair Musgrave and a great grandchild, Blu Musgrave and six sisters, Carol (George) Flickinger, Marjory Young, Jean (Jim) Slingluff, Nancy Lash, Paula Evans, and Dorothy Pfaff.

Friends will be received on Monday July 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., where a funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The family is asking if everyone will please wear a mask while at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Unionville United Methodist Church Youth Ministries.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
