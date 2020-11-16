Alvin J. 'Buck' Iocca Jr.
Baden
Alvin J. "Buck" Iocca, Jr., 70, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 13, 1950, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Alvin J. and Ruth (Marenovich) Iocca, Sr. He was a environmental technician for the former Arco Polymers and retired from Nova Chemical in 2012. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. Buck was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed camping and fishing. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a son, Ryan James Iocca.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda (Matthews) Iocca; a daughter, Kelly (Cory) Smith, Economy; and a son, David Iocca at home; two granddaughters, Macy and Mallory Smith; and a sister, Betty Ruth (Norman) Martin of Economy.
Due to the current Covid 19 health concerns, visitation and services will be private. Private interment with full military honors will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Baden American Legion Post #641, 271 State St., Baden, PA 15005.
Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
