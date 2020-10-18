Alvin Lee HallMidlandAlvin Lee Hall, 88, of Midland, died October 10, 2020, in East Liverpool City Hospital.Born December 31, 1931, in Aliquippa, son of the late Harold and Ella Witherspoon Hayes. He retired from the former Westinghouse Corp., Vanport, where he was employed as a Group Leader. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict.He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tamara Hall, Monaca; a daughter, Vicki Rosepiler, Midland; grandchildren, Shaun Matthew and Melissa Haklo, and Andrew Mykol Rosepiler and his girlfriend Heather Walsh, all of Midland; great-grandchildren, Logan Mykol Rosepiler, Shaun Matthew Haklo, Jr. and Andee Rae Rosepiler, all of Midland; his sister, Aleda Kleckauskas, Sarasota, Fla.; and a brother, William (Joanne) Hayes, Semiole, Fla.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.There will be no public visitation. Interment will take place at a later date in Columbiana County Memorial Park.The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.