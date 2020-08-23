Amanda Rae GartzAmbridgeAmanda Rae Gartz, 34, of Ambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.Born October 17, 1985, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Richard G. Gartz and Carol A. (Lapinski) Newhouse.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Brandon and Jordan Boggs; her sister, Nicole Lee Gartz and her daughter, Alyssa Baumbach; her grandparents, Ethel and Stanley Lapinski, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her children's father, Brian Boggs.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily