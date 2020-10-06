Amelia (Battaglini-Ciccone) FronzagliaAliquippaOn October 3, 2020, Amelia (Battaglini-Ciccone) Fronzaglia, 81, of Aliquippa, passed away surrounded by the love of her family. Her strength and will are now served as she makes her way to be with God along with her beloved husband Alberto and sister Maria whom she has so dearly missed these last several years.Born March 12, 1939, in Pacentro (L'aquila Abruzzo), Italy, Amelia was the daughter of a butcher (Antonio Battaglini) and homemaker (Maria Cristina Centofanti) and lost her parents at a very young age. Along with her loving sister Maria, she made her way on the boat Christopher Columbus to Ellis Island in 1959. She then settled in West Aliquippa with her adoptive parents David and Lucia Ciccone.After several years in the country, she met Alberto Fronzaglia also from Pacentro, Italy. A mutual cousin introduced them and in three short months, they were married. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 16th, 2012, one year before he passed. Together they had a wonderful life living in the same house they bought on McLean Street in Aliquippa before their marriage. There they raised their beloved and devoted daughters, Sandra Fronzaglia and Cristina Fronzaglia Murray in their Catholic faith and an unparalleled work ethic. It was a home that was open to all and the site of many dinners, holiday celebrations and family gatherings filled with laughter and stories to last a lifetime.Amelia had a love of cooking, her family, faith, and her garden. She enjoyed the many flowers you would see adorning her house as well as a fresh garden to make her special sauce. Those talents in cooking were well served in her roles with the Aliquippa School District for 36 years working in the cafeteria as the pizza lady and for 40 years with Gino's catering.Amelia was a member of Saint Titus Roman Catholic Church, Aliquippa. She was a devoted member of the St. Anthony Congregation of West Aliquippa and enjoyed the many events she catered with the women of the congregation to help raise funds in support of Saint Anthony.Aside from her husband, Amelia was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Vittorio and Maria DiGiandomenico; brother and sister-in-law, Alessandro and Rita Battaglini; and other Fronzaglia, Battaglini and Ciccone family members.She will be sorely missed by her caring daughters, Sandra Fronzaglia, Center Township and Cristina and Christopher Murray, Grace Murray (granddaughter), Cleveland, Ohio; and her furry granddog, Rooney who she made special meatballs for on every visit. She leaves behind many devoted nephews and nieces, especially those of the DiGiandomenico family who watched over her during these last weeks. As well as many good friends who over the years sat at her table and shared in a meal.The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care that was extended to their mother and those friends and family members who have called and stopped in to see her.Visitation will be Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, face masks are required while entering the facility and must be kept on throughout duration of visit. We ask to please refrain from hugging and to practice social distancing.