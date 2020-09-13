Amon CameronAliquippaAmon Cameron, 83, of Aliquippa, peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.Amon affectionally known as AC was born to the late John and Clora Cooper Cameron, in Americus Ga. AC was preceded in death by his brothers Ollie (OC), Bobby and his twin Amos.He migrated to Aliquippa as a young man in 1954. He was first employed by Wilkins Jewelers, Dixmont State Hospital and finally Jones and Laughlin Steel for years as a Millwright in the Maintenance Dept. When the mill closed, AC began his own business "ACE Hauling and Cleaning."AC was known for his love for his family; family was everything to him. There was nothing more important to him, he would always say take care of his family. AC believed in having your own, he taught his children to always have their own and was extremely proud of each one of them. His mottos were "if you made a dollar, save a nickel," and "if you take care of your job, your job will take care of you."He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, PerlyMae; children, Renee, Philadelphia, Pa.; Denise (Leroy) Grant, Yaphank, N.Y.; Keith (Stacey) Monroeville, Pa. and Daryl (Sherri) Youngstown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tamileka, Donte, Tianna, Deneese, Khala and Isaiah; ten great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; sister, Rosa Burks and brother, CarrieJohn (CJ) (Dorothy), both of Aliquippa; sisters-in-law, Barbara Cameron, Leetsdale, Eva Cameron and Earlena Powell, Aliquippa and Shirley Felton McKees Rocks, Pa.; cousin, Doris Hightower, Aliquippa; goddaughter, Cynthia Newsome, Aliquippa; special friends, Elizabeth Jorden, Joseph and Dorothy Smith, Grace Carter and Anita Walker and a host of other relatives and friends.Family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a home going celebration to follow at 12 p.m. at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. A. Piper eulogizing. Followed with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.