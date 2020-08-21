Amy Joette (Blackburn) Molter
Dover, New Hampshire
Amy Joette (Blackburn) Molter, 46, of Dover, New Hampshire, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.
Born January 24, 1974, in Nyack, New York, she was the daughter of the Rev. David and Nancy Blackburn. She was a 1992 graduate of Ambridge High School. Amy also went 3 years to Atholton High School in Columbia, Md. She worked as a mortgage title searcher for many years in the Pittsburgh area. For the past two years she lived in Dover, N.H., where she was a waitress and manager at Chili's and was currently employed with Longhorn Steakhouse in Newington, N.H.
She is survived by her former husband, Walter Molter, Aliquippa, Pa; daughter, Alanna Rachelle Molter, son, Tyler James Molter, daughter, Caitlin Alice Molter, and daughter, Emily Jane Molter, all of Aliquippa, Pa.; parents, Rev. David and Nancy Blackburn, Lynchburg, Va. (David is a 1968 Graduate of Beaver Falls High School); parents-in-law, Walter and Dorothy Molter, Baden, Pa; sister, Caryn Michelle (Blackburn) Westdyk, Crossroads, Texas and her spouse, Steven Westdyk; brother, Joel David Blackburn, Brighton, Colo. and his spouse, Angela Watson Blackburn; sister-in-law, Donna Molter Harris, Aliquippa, Pa; paternal grandmother, Martha Jane (Blackburn) Ceratti, Beaver Falls, Pa; two grandchildren, Averie and Za'Kai Correll, also numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Additional visitation will be held Monday from 1:30 p.m until the time for the Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. in the Chippewa Alliance Church, 3629 37th Street Ext., Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Rev. Mark Helsel will officiate the Memorial Service, assisted by Amy's father, Rev. David Blackburn, and Amy's uncle, Mark Blackburn.
The Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on the Church website at 2:30 p.m.: chippewaalliance
.org/stream.
Memorial contributions to help Amy's children, and to support a Women's Domestic Violence Shelter, can go to Facebook and type Amy Jo. Then scroll down to the Go Fund Me page and make your donation.