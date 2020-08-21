1/1
AMY JOETTE (BLACKBURN) MOLTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Joette (Blackburn) Molter

Dover, New Hampshire

Amy Joette (Blackburn) Molter, 46, of Dover, New Hampshire, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.

Born January 24, 1974, in Nyack, New York, she was the daughter of the Rev. David and Nancy Blackburn. She was a 1992 graduate of Ambridge High School. Amy also went 3 years to Atholton High School in Columbia, Md. She worked as a mortgage title searcher for many years in the Pittsburgh area. For the past two years she lived in Dover, N.H., where she was a waitress and manager at Chili's and was currently employed with Longhorn Steakhouse in Newington, N.H.

She is survived by her former husband, Walter Molter, Aliquippa, Pa; daughter, Alanna Rachelle Molter, son, Tyler James Molter, daughter, Caitlin Alice Molter, and daughter, Emily Jane Molter, all of Aliquippa, Pa.; parents, Rev. David and Nancy Blackburn, Lynchburg, Va. (David is a 1968 Graduate of Beaver Falls High School); parents-in-law, Walter and Dorothy Molter, Baden, Pa; sister, Caryn Michelle (Blackburn) Westdyk, Crossroads, Texas and her spouse, Steven Westdyk; brother, Joel David Blackburn, Brighton, Colo. and his spouse, Angela Watson Blackburn; sister-in-law, Donna Molter Harris, Aliquippa, Pa; paternal grandmother, Martha Jane (Blackburn) Ceratti, Beaver Falls, Pa; two grandchildren, Averie and Za'Kai Correll, also numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Additional visitation will be held Monday from 1:30 p.m until the time for the Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. in the Chippewa Alliance Church, 3629 37th Street Ext., Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Rev. Mark Helsel will officiate the Memorial Service, assisted by Amy's father, Rev. David Blackburn, and Amy's uncle, Mark Blackburn.

The Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on the Church website at 2:30 p.m.: chippewaalliance

.org/stream.

Memorial contributions to help Amy's children, and to support a Women's Domestic Violence Shelter, can go to Facebook and type Amy Jo. Then scroll down to the Go Fund Me page and make your donation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved