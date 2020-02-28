Home

Andrea Wanto

Monaca

Andrea Wanto, 68, of Monaca, passed away on February 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Yakobik.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bill Wanto and her sisters, Marietta Bell and Sylvia Kealsing.

She is survived by her two children, Kathy (Angel) Reyes and Rick (Tracey) Jeffers; her stepchildren, Carol, Bill, John, Michelle and Melissa; many grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Internment will take place at a later date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 28, 2020
