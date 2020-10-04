1/1
Andrew C. Stauffer Jr.
Andrew C. Stauffer Jr.

Eagar, Arizona

Andrew C. Stauffer Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in his home in Eagar, Arizona, after a brief illness.

Born November 10, 1949, he was the son of the late Andrew C. Stauffer Sr. and Helen Veronica (Martinkovich) Stauffer. Andy was a long-time resident of Alpin, Arizona, where he was a housepainter, carpenter, musician and part time forest service employee. He lived simply and treasured his classic car and his cat, Leo. He loved the forest, hiking, his freedom and living life on his terms.

He is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Nanette and Richard Stauff of Santa Cruz, California and Donald and Arlette Kronk of Monaca, Pennsylvania; neices, nephews and several cousins; and his closest and dearest friends, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Morrison, of Eagar, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca on Friday October 9th at 5 p.m.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
