Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Andrew Coles MacDonald


1959 - 2020
Andrew Coles MacDonald Obituary
Andrew Coles MacDonald

Sewickley

Andrew Coles MacDonald, 60, a lifelong resident of the Sewickley area, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Heritage Valley-Sewickley with family and two dear friends at his side.

Born April 14, 1959, in Sewickley to the late Albert Coles MacDonald and Eleanor Reiner MacDonald.

Andy is survived by his sisters, Amy (Terry) Aderhold of Melborne, Fla., and Meghan (Ed Hyde) MacDonald of Medford, Ore.; his aunt and uncle, Dave and MaryLou MacDonald; cousins, Karen Burke, and Matt MacDonald; and niece, Lucy DuFala.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd MacDonald; his cousin, Mike MacDonald; and his nephew, Henry DuFala.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Andy enjoyed a career in the electronics field. To many in The Valley, including his neighbors, Andy was a kind and most generous person extending a helping hand, a listening ear and if needed, the shirt off his back. He led by example. His personal mission of caring and doing for others is complete, and lit candles of friendships will guide him on his way.

Arrangements by RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
