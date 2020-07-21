1/1
ANDREW G. POPIK
1952 - 2020
Andrew G. Popik

Patterson Township

Andrew G. Popik, 67, of Patterson Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Heritage Valley Health Systems Beaver.

Born August 20, 1952, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Elmer J. and Elizabeth (Suto) Popik. Andrew was a maintenance foreman at the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority. He enjoyed working on cars and was president of the Blackhawk Soccer Association, where he also coached.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donita (Corsetti) Popik; his children, Heather A. Neville, Andrew P. (Amanda) Popik and Matthew J. Popik; his grandchildren, Rachelle Stagner and Piper Waggoner; his sister, Beth R. Popik and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family service.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.

funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
