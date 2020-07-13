Angela 'Angie' (Piroli) YuhaszHopewell TownshipAngela "Angie" (Piroli) Yuhasz, 90, of Hopewell Township, went home to be with the Lord July 9, 2020 at Beaver Meadows.She was born November 18, 1929, in Aliquippa, and was the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria Piroli. Angie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew S. "Andy" Yuhasz and a brother, Gino Piroli.She was a member of Saint George Byzantine Catholic Church, Aliquippa. Angie was retired from Robert Morris University where she worked in the food service department. She was an excellent baker and took great pride creating delicious treats for her family and friends to enjoy. Angie was delighted when she was asked to bake for weddings.Angie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family who survives her. Her children, Donna Graham and husband Tom, Edward Yuhasz and partner Shane Kasunich, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Yuhasz; four grandchildren, Dayna Johnson, Jenna Turner, Rachel Yuhasz and Hannah Yuhasz; three great-grandchildren, Kalleigh, Emma, and Landon; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Louis and Rita Piroli and Martha Piroli; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.The Yuhasz family would like to thank the staff at Beaver Meadows for the wonderful care that was extended to Angie while she was there.