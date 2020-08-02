1/1
Angelene M. "Tudy" (Santry) Evanko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelene M. 'Tudy' (Santry) Evanko

Ambridge

Angelene M. "Tudy" (Santry) Evanko, 96, of Ambridge, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born July 23, 1924, in Hazelwood, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Sullivan Santry. She was a former employee of HH Robertson, where she met the love of her life, Nestor Evanko. She was a dedicated member of St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church where she was an avid Pierogi worker. She was a very strategic scramble player and especially loved football. Angelene was a dedicated homemaker who loved to take care of her parents, husband and children. She was also a fun grandmother who delighted the kids. To have her as a mother was truly a gift from God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nestor Evanko, September 18, 2000; one son, James Evanko; six brothers, Thomas, John, Joseph, Edward, James and Lawrence Santry; and two sisters, Elizabeth Tomei and Rose Rita Galbraith.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Peggy Evanko, Baden; one daughter, Joy Nellen and her life partner Steve Brodkin, Candler, N.C.; four grandchildren, Leah and her husband Michael Adkins, Center Twp.; Eric Evanko, Baden; Travis Nellen, Hawaii; and Spencer Nellen, Miami, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Dominic Adkins, Center Twp.; and her beloved cat, Sweeter.

A private family viewing was held Friday, July 31, 2020 at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Polosky officiating. Interment followed at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Concordia of Villa St. Joseph for their care and kindness they gave Angelene.

Contributions can be made, if desired, to Concordia of Villa St. Joseph or St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ambridge, in Angelene's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved