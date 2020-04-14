Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINE PISANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINE PISANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINE PISANO Obituary
Angeline Pisano

Beaver Falls

Angeline Pisano, age 97, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Providence Care Center.

Born April 14, 1922, in Morrison, Pa. to the late Nazzarino and Rosaria (Pisani) Zaffino. She was a long time member of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children, Marie (Joseph) Oldaker, Beaver Falls, Joseph (Carol) Pisano, Jr., Beaver Falls, Anthony Pisano, Patterson Twp., Ronald Pisano, Beaver Falls, and Robert (Kelly) Pisano, Beaver; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two step grandsons; two step great granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Pisano; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Stella Zaffino; daughter-in-law, Catherine Pisano and granddaughter, Jessica Pisano.

Due to covid-19 there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbell

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -