Angelus L. Iwancyk
1930 - 2020
Angelus L. Iwancyk

Harmony Township

Angelus L. Iwancyk, 90, Harmony Twp., passed away on October 7, 2020.

Angie was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, in the year 1930. Her parents were Rosilia Sepik-Iwanczyk and Ludwig Iwanczyk. She was raised in Ambridge with her four siblings, Bill, Lou, Edward, and Mary.

Her kind and patient nature lead her to pursue a career in education. She completed her Bachelor's Degree at Duquesne University and taught English at Ambridge High School. Angie later attained a Master's Degree in Guidance and became the Guidance Counselor at Ambridge High School. She was recognized over the years for outstanding teaching and counseling.

Angie loved to travel, and one of her favorite countries to visit was her native Poland. She has been there several times and continues to keep in touch with family members that reside there.

She was a devout Catholic and was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church in Ambridge.

Angie believed that everyone has the ability to become their best and reach their dreams through hard work and education.

Friends will be received Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial at Good Samaritan Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Church
